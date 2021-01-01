From management information systems student gifts
Management Information Systems Student Gifts No Sleep No Money No Life Management Information Systems STU Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
This is a perfect gift for a Management Information Systems Student, in school or university going for a degree and trying to graudate This product says No Sleep No Money No Life Management Information Systems Student 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only