Stazko No Rinse Dog & Cat Shampoo, 8-oz bottle

Stazko No Rinse Dog & Cat Shampoo can help keep your pet’s fur cleansed and smelling fresh without water! That means you can use it almost anywhere like on road trips and camping trips. This is also a great option for furry friends who hate taking baths. To cleanse and deodorize a soiled area, simply spray the shampoo, blot it with a towel and brush it out. Not only is it alcohol-free but it’s also hypoallergenic which means it’s safe and gentle for pets with sensitive skin, including puppies and kittens too!