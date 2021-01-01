No Hour of Life Graphic Art

Features:Digitally printedReady to hang, hardware not includedMade in USAProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material: WoodPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Color: Blue/BrownNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Style: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1" D): Mini 17" and underSize (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1" D, 14" H x 20" W x 1" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 25" H x 34" W x 1" D): Large 33"-40"Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: NoNumber of Wall Hooks: LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Sports & Sports TeamsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Embellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland zertifiziert: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally Preferable Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certified: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Recycled Content: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1" D): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 14" H x 20" W x 1" D): 14Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 25" H x 34" W x 1" D): 25Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1" D): 16Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 14" H x 20" W x 1" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 25" H x 34" W x 1" D): 34Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1" D, 14" H x 20" W x 1" D, 25" H x 34" W x 1" D, 12" H x 16" W x 1" D): 1Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 24" W x 1" D): 8Overall Product Weight (Size: 14" H x 20" W x 1" D): 6Overall Product Weight (Size: 25" H x 34" W x 1" D): 17Overall Product Weight (Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1" D): 4Assembly:Installation Required: NoWarranty: Size: 12" H x 16" W x 1" D