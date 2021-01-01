From hobby sport throwing-skill
Hobby Sport Throwing-Skill No Drama Just Dart Dartspieler Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
You are looking for a design for a throwing sport or skill sport lover? Ideal for anyone who hits the bull's eye with the dart on the dartboard! Cool idea for any occasion. With this funny darts motif you will surprise every dart player 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only