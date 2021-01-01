nmm Computer Headset 7.1 Virtual Stereo Gaming Headset Soft Protein Earpads Noise Cancelling Mic USB for PC PS4 PS5 One Comfortable (Color: Black)

High-Definition Sound Quality: The earphones will let you experience natural clarity. Humanized design for long gaming comfort. Our gaming headset features advanced memory protein earmuffs that are breathable, cool and the headband that is fully adjustable which are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods of time, as well as extremely durable. 7.1 Surround Sound: Gaming headset equip built-in USB audio sound chip with 7.1 surround sound. Combine with 50mm magnetic neodymium driver, create an immersive gaming experience with stereo surround sound in the game. Noise-Cancelling Mic: Adjustable high sensitive microphone with omnidirectional noise reduction tech, reduces distracting background noise, to collect your voice clearly. And noise-cancelling micphone insure loud & high quality voice talks in game or online chat. Compatibility - gaming headset which is compatible with multiple platforms, such as PC, PS4, PS5, , laptops, and other devices with USB audio port.