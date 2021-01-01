NMEA 2000 DeviceNet WiFi Boat Gateway YDWG02 NMEA 2000 DeviceNet Micro Male Connector

Allows you to see data from an NMEA 2000 marine digital network on a PC or smartphone Creates its own Wi-Fi network or it can be connected to an existing Wi-Fi network The Device has a bi-directional converter between NMEA 2000 and NMEA 0183 protocol You can use our free colorful, web-based gauges to built-in administrative web site, and now you can view wind, engine (and fuel rate!), course, speed, depth and other data right from a browser. The Gateway is designed for operation in an NMEA 2000 network and is compatible with a wide range of equipment supporting this protocol. Raymarine SeaTalk NG, Simrad SimNet, and Furuno CAN networks are branded versions of NMEA 2000 and differ only by connector type. Garmin uses the NMEA 2000 Micro connector in its devices, which is compatible with the DeviceNet Micro connector.