Nora Lighting NM2-2RDC8527 M2 LED Canless Recessed Fixture 2" Reflector Trim - IC Rated and Airtight - 2700K - 850 Lumens Matte Powder White Recessed

From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NM2-2RDC8527 M2 LED Canless Recessed Fixture 2" Reflector Trim - IC Rated and Airtight - 2700K - 850 Lumens Features:No housing requiredInsulated ceiling rated and airtightConstructed from aluminumIntegrated 10 watt LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with compatible Triac or ELV dimmer switchETL listed for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedTitle 24 compliantCovered under a 5 year limited manufacturer warrantyDimensions:Height: 5"Width: 3-3/16"Depth: 4-3/4"Trim Size: 2"Product Weight: 1.4 lbsCutout Size: 2-3/4"Electrical Specifications:Wattage: 10 wattsLumens: 850Color Temperature: 2700KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRI Matte Powder White