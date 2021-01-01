Nora Lighting NLR-304QAT GU5.3 Remodel Housing for 3" Trims - Airtight Recessed Lights Recessed Housings

Nora Lighting NLR-304QAT GU5.3 Remodel Housing for 3" Trims - Airtight Reduced wattage housings are useful in meeting watts per square foot requirements. Housings are available with magnetic or electronic transformersFeaturesAir-Tight energy saving by reducing the flow of air through the ceilingcULus listed for damp location and through branch circuit wiringInstall into existing ceilings up to 5/8" thickCan be labeled for lower wattagesHousing is designed for use in remodel constructionHousing is not insulated ceiling rated and airtightRequires (1) 50 watt GU5.3 bulbCapable of being dimmed with compatible dimmable bulbs (not included)CUL rated for damp locationsCovered under a 1 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsTrim Size: 3"Height: 4-5/8"Width: 3-1/4"Depth: 11"Product Weight: 3.5 lbsCutout Size: 3"Electrical SpecificationsNumber of Bulbs: 1Max Watts Per Bulb: 50 wattsBulb Base: GU5.3Bulb Included: No N/A