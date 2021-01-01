From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NLCBC2-45130/10 Cobalt Click 4" LED Reflector Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens White / White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Nora Lighting NLCBC2-45130/10 Cobalt Click 4" LED Reflector Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 3-1/4"Width: 5-1/4"Depth: 3-1/4"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 12 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 White / White