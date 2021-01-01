From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NLCBC-66930XEM Cobalt Adjustable 6" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens - Remote Emergency White / White Recessed Lights
Nora Lighting NLCBC-66930XEM Cobalt Adjustable 6" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens - Remote Emergency FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 6"Height: 4-1/8"Width: 7-5/8"Depth: 4-1/8"Product Weight: 3 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsAverage Hours: 54000 White / White