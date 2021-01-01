From lexi noel beauty
NL4FC speakon cable NL4MMX connector Adapter 4Pin SpeakerAmp Speakon Female to Female Plug Jack Straight Coupler Cable Connector 2 PACK
Advertisement
1. NL4FC speakon cable NL4MMX connector 2. High adaptability, sophisticated plugs for more equipment and applications. 3. The connector is rugged, the plugs has PVC protection, good thickness and good shielding noise. 4. Small design provide convenience for carrying, easy to use and intall. 5. Two packages are more affordable and increase savings.