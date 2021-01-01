Coastal Shower Doors NL17241770-A Legend Series 58" x 70" Framed Neo-Angle Swing Shower Door and Obscure Glass Brushed Nickel Showers Shower

Coastal Shower Doors NL17241770-A Legend Series 58" x 70" Framed Neo-Angle Swing Shower Door and Obscure Glass This easy to install new line of doors offers a tremendous amount of adjustability and fast install in less than 20 minutes. Incorporating adjustable panels with up to 1-1/2 in. of adjustment, the Legend is ideal for DIY or multi-family applications where ease of installation and efficiency are paramount. By incorporating the door handle and drip sweep into the unit there are a minimal amount of parts and pieces to install. The integrated sill means there is no need to measure and cut any extrusions other than the header.Coastal Shower Doors NL17241770-A Features:Anodized aluminum framework finish does not rust over timeAquatex pattern tempered glass panelsModular construction and telescoping wall jambs allow for easy out-of-plumb adjustmentCoastal Shower Doors NL17241770-A Specifications:Overall Height: 70" (bottom to top of door fixture)Overall Width: 58" (left to right of door fixture)Glass Thickness: 3/16"Number of Panels: 3Pannel Width: 17" Corner Brushed Nickel