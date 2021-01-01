From first deal
NKR K-3000 Pro Professional Sound Card Live Broadcast Recording 3.5mm AUX Jack External Plug and Play for Mic Phone Musicial-Black
Advertisement
Features:1. Two-channel input, can be connected to musical instrument and microphone input, independent volume adjustment, with reverberation effect adjustment2. No need for 48V phantom power supply, wired, wireless, condenser microphone can be used3. Wireless Bluetooth accompaniment audio input4. Can be connected to monitor headphones to achieve ear return function5. Support output external speaker amplification function6. Support most mobile phone and computer recording live broadcast software, built-in rechargeable battery, strong battery life7. Scope of application: It can be used for a variety of musical instruments(guitar/saxophone/violin/guqin/erhu/dizi/cucurbit/harmonic/microphone and other equipment)8.Suitable for: Internet K song Voice chat Stage hosting Personal recording Karaoke Music listening9. Functions: Built-in rechargeable battery, dual input, volume control, reverb delay function, tone adjustment.