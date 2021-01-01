Urban Shop NK640353 Charging Organizer Lamp, White

MODERN DESIGN: The Urban Shop Charging Organizer Lamp has a compact yet functional organizer base that is perfect for your work station or bedside table. The base of the lamp has a multi compartment organizer that can hold all your supplies with a slot for cell phones and tablets. Base also has an easily accessable outlet for convenient charging capabilities. QUALITY CONSTRUCTION: Made from metal with Plastic base, this lamp has a sturdy base with flexible gooseneck and head that is long lasting and durable. RECOMMENDED USE: Compact in size and shape, this Task Lamp is perfect for Desks of all sizes, bedside tables and accent tables. With convenient storage and charging port, this lamp will make it easy to set up at a work or laptop station. PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: 8. 25"W x 20"H (varies with neck position). Uses 40 Watt bulb. Bulb not included