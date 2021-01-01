Keydous NJ80 Barebones Bluetooth RGB Hot-Swappable Keyboard

The approach that the Keydous NJ80 takes is everything a kit should be in terms of customization. This 75% keyboard features 80 keys for just the right amount of control, a scroll wheel in the top right for assigning further parameters to your setup, and a PCB with hot-swappable switch sockets. This particular setup does not come with switches or keycaps, but thanks to the wide compatibility, it will work with many of the components you may have already. Its steel plate provides rigidity and very little play while typing, its south-facing LED RGB array delivers per-key lighting that won't get in the way of keycaps, and the added convenience of USB-C, Bluetooth, and 2.4-gigahertz connectivity, means that you're ready to go no matter how you're using the board.