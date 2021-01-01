NiZ Plum Atom66 ElectroCapacitive Bluetooth Keyboard for Laptop PC Gamers 66 Key Bluetooth

Best Quality Guranteed. Niz Plum Atom66/68 Keyboard. Utilizing electro-capacitive key switches, the NiZ Plum Atom66 combines the silent operation of a rubber dome keyboard with the reliability and tactility of a mechanical keyboard. The construction consists of a rubber dome that houses a slider, over which is a coiled spring and a printed circuit board. The result: limited resistance from a soft tactile bump, and individually weighted keys for a consistent feel PBT Keycaps. Outfitted with durable PBT keycaps, the board is durable and resistant to the oils that build up from your fingertips over time. Programmable Keyboard. If you want to adjust the layout, feel free: Its programmable and macro-compatible as well. Built with the latest USB-C connection, its fast and efficient