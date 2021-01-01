Nisswa Lounge Chair by Loll Designs - Color: Blue (NC-L-SB-40431-000)

Named after the relaxed northern Minnesota lake area, the Nisswa Lounge Chair from Loll Designs matches its great comfort with a visually impactful modern aesthetic. With the health of the environment central in their mission, Loll Designs develops their high-density polyethylene chairs using approximately 360 reclaimed milk jugs. The HDPE is CNC milled into crisp geometric shapes. These shapes interlock with sleek angles for a comfortable back and seat rest and a wide shape for the armrests. Sunbrella fabric cushions filled with urethane foam complement the laid-back structure in their plump forms. Both the HDPE and Sunbrella materials bring weather, stain, and mildew resistant properties, making it a true outdoor piece. Loll Designs produces outdoor furniture for the Modern Lollygagger. Design your patio space with sustainable solutions from Loll's line of products that are all made out of recycled and recyclable materials and are low-maintenance so you can spend more time relaxing outdoors.Conceived in 2003, Loll is a modern outdoor furniture manufacturer based out of Duluth, Minnesota, specializing in the use of recycled and recyclable materials to make affordable, long lasting and no-maintenance outdoor furniture. Loll strives to improve the relationship between the furniture people use and own and their ability to enjoy it in a healthy environment.Sustainability is at the core of the business. Loll products are made from recycled and recyclable materials that are manufactured in a sustainable and responsible manner. As well as being recycled, so its purpose can change again into another useful product when that day comes. Loll attempts to achieve a product and company balance between the environment, profitability, employee and community well-being.Loll is part of the 1% For The Planet global movement and donates 1% of their gross sales:1% For The Planet is a growing global movement of 1,201 companies that donate 1% of their gross sales to a network of more than 3,382 environmental organizations worldwide. Loll is proud and thankful to help with their Mission: 1% for the Planet exists to build and support an alliance of businesses financially committed to creating a healthy planet. Color: Blue.