From koi fish carp gifts
Koi Fish Carp Gifts Nishikigoi Fish Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor
Advertisement
Koi Fish Gift For Any Carp Lover, Koi Fish Fan Who Loves Nishikigoi Fish. Makes A Perfect Gift For Any Fan Of Japanese Tattoo And Who Loves Japan. Makes A Great Koi Fish Gift For Any Fan Of Carp. Perfect For Anyone Who Likes Koi Fish And Nishikigoi Fish. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only