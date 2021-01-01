From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIOB-2SNDSQ30X/10 Iolite 2" LED Square Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens - Square Aperture White / White Recessed Lights Recessed
Nora Lighting NIOB-2SNDSQ30X/10 Iolite 2" LED Square Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens - Square Aperture FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 2"Width: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 0.75 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 38 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 White / White