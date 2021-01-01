From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIOB-2SC50X Iolite 2" LED Square Recessed Trim - 5000K - 800 Lumens - Round Aperture - Cone Reflector Matte Powder White / Matte Powder
Advertisement
Nora Lighting NIOB-2SC50X Iolite 2" LED Square Recessed Trim - 5000K - 800 Lumens - Round Aperture - Cone Reflector FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 2"Width: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 0.75 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 42 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White