Nora Lighting NIOB-2RNDC50X/10 Iolite 2" LED Recessed Trim - 5000K - 1000 Lumens Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White Recessed Lights Recessed
Nora Lighting NIOB-2RNDC50X/10 Iolite 2" LED Recessed Trim - 5000K - 1000 Lumens FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star approvedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 2"Width: 3-5/8"Product Weight: 0.75 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 5000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 38 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White