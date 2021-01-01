From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIOB-1SNG40X Iolite 1" LED Square Recessed Trim - 4000K - 600 Lumens - Round Aperture White / White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Nora Lighting NIOB-1SNG40X Iolite 1" LED Square Recessed Trim - 4000K - 600 Lumens - Round Aperture FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for wet locationsEnergy Star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 1"Height: 2-3/4"Width: 2-3/4"Depth: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 0.55 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 600Color Temperature: 4000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 10 wattsVoltage: 42 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 White / White