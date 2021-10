Nio is an ultra-modern statement piece perfect for your kitchen or bar. Streamlined and angular, the Nio kitchen and bar faucet collection is designed for ease of use, with its one lever handle and high faucet arc. To provide exceptional design flexibility and heighten the bold effect, there are 2-handle options to choose from - one that is Spot Resist stainless to match the faucet, one that is matte black for a luxuriously striking accent.