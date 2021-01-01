Nora Lighting NIO-4SW40X 4" Iolite LED Square Wall Wash Reflector 800lm / 14W 4000K White / White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims

From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIO-4SW40X 4" Iolite LED Square Wall Wash Reflector 800lm / 14W 4000K White / White
Nora Lighting NIO-4SW40X 4" Iolite LED Square Wall Wash Reflector, 800lm / 14W, 4000K 4” Iolite Wall wash reflectors can be specified for use with Iolite new construction housings. Wall wash reflector to illuminate a wall evenly at a fixed angleFeatures:800lm / 14W LED light engine4000K / 90 CRICompatible with new construction housings onlyIncludes field changeable optics (spot, narrow flood and flood)Flush mount and louver accessories White / White