From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIO-4SDCDX Iolite 4" LED Square Recessed Trim - Comfort Dimming - Round Aperture - Deep Reflector White / White Recessed Lights Recessed
Nora Lighting NIO-4SDCDX Iolite 4" LED Square Recessed Trim - Comfort Dimming - Round Aperture - Deep Reflector FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedMeets California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Width: 4-7/8"Product Weight: 1.15 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 2000K or 3100KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 40 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 White / White