From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIO-4RPHA40X 4" Iolite LED Round Adjustable Pinhole 800lm / 14W 4000K Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White Recessed Lights Recessed
Advertisement
Nora Lighting NIO-4RPHA40X 4" Iolite LED Round Adjustable Pinhole, 800lm / 14W, 4000K 4" Iolite reflectors can be specified for use with Iolite new construction or remodel housings. Adjustable pinhole reflector focuses the beam spread through small openingFeatures:800lm / 14W LED light engine4000K / 90 CRIAdjust up to 30°Includes field changeable optics (spot, narrow flood and flood)Compatible with new construction and remodel housings Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White