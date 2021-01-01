From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIO-4RCCDX Iolite 4" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - Comfort Dimming - Cone Reflector White / White Recessed Lights Recessed Trims
Nora Lighting NIO-4RCCDX Iolite 4" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - Comfort Dimming - Cone Reflector FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star approvedCalifornia Title 24 energy compliantCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 2-3/4"Width: 4-7/8"Depth: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 800Color Temperature: 2000K or 3100KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 40 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 White / White