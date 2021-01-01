From nora lighting
Nora Lighting NIO-4RC30X/10 Iolite 4" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens - Cone Reflector Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White
Nora Lighting NIO-4RC30X/10 Iolite 4" LED Adjustable Recessed Trim - 3000K - 1000 Lumens - Cone Reflector FeaturesHousing is airtightIntegrated LED lightingCapable of being dimmed with a compatible ELV dimmer switch CUL rated for damp locationsEnergy Star certifiedCompliant with California Title 24 energy standardsCovered under Nora Lighting's limited 5 year warranty DimensionsTrim Size: 4"Height: 2-3/4"Width: 4-7/8"Depth: 2-3/4"Product Weight: 1 lbsElectrical SpecificationsLumens: 1000Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 14 wattsVoltage: 38 voltsAverage Hours: 50000 Matte Powder White / Matte Powder White