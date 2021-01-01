Artistic Weavers Nintoku Ivory 2 ft. x 3 ft. Indoor Area Rug

Update any room in your home by choosing the Artistic Weavers 2 ft. x 3 ft. Area Rug. This rectangular rug has a classic style, which will complement your current decor with a refined touch. It has a stain-resistant construction and color fade-resistant materials. It features an oriental print for an intricately crafted piece that always stays in style. With an 80% banana silk design, this loomed rug creates a natural ambiance under your feet. It does not emit VOC gases, making it a safer choice for your living area. Color: Ivory.