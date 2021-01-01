Deny Designs Ninola Designs Spring Memories Dark Painting Woven Throw Blanket, 50" x 60"

Crafted from a machine washable, satin-finished polyester yarn with your favorite design from our curated selection on top and a crisp white on the reverse This throw blanket makes a light and luxurious alternative to the cooler weather sherpa fleece throw blanket and look great draped over your couch or bed The Deny Designs throw blanket is ready and waiting to be your next snuggle buddy Deny Designs is a revolutionary home décor company that supports the art community worldwide Hand crafted & produced in Denver, Colorado, U.S.A