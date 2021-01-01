LR Home Nimbus Rusty Orange/White 7 ft. 6 in. x 9 ft. 6 in. Abstract Mojave Meteorite Polypropylene Area Rug, Rusty Orange / White

Product Description: Inspired by the natural formations of the Earth from above, the Nimbus Collection brings a tranquil oasis of hues and abstract imagery to your space. Displaying a balanced swirl of clay orange, rust brown, and chalky white, this rug is sure to catch the eye and satisfy your stylish needs. Perfectly fitting in a rustic, industrial, or modern home, this rug embodies versatility and creativity to elevate your living room, dining area, bedroom, or office space. Constructed by power-loom with a polypropylene blend, this area rug features a low pile height to avoid trip hazards and a light-weight framework for easy maintenance. Collection Description: Inspired by the natural formations of the Earth from above, the Nimbus Collection brings a tranquil oasis of hues and abstract imagery to your space. Perfectly fitting in a rustic, industrial, or modern home, this collection embodies versatility and creativity to elevate your living room, dining area, bedroom, or office space. Constructed by power-loom with a polypropylene blend, this collection features a low pile height to avoid trip hazards and a light-weight framework for easy maintenance. Color: Rusty Orange / White.