Nimbus NB3 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Clear - Finish: Antique - (NB3-5MS-BC-7CL)

The Nimbus NB3 Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff expands across its surroundings using a simple design with a feathery elegance that evokes its cloudlike namesake. Three slender cables drop down from a round ceiling mount, each one terminating in a small LED lamp placed inside a wraparound glass diffuser shade. Each shade is handmade and â€œdimpledâ€ into a unique surface shape by holding it near a hot flame, bringing it an organic, cloud-style shape that glows with a warm and natural ambiance. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Brass