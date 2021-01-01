Nimbus 6 Round Multi-Light Pendant Light by Shakuff - Color: Clear - Finish: Glossy - (NB6-10AB-BC-4CL)

With this piece, its all smiles. The dimples in the cheeks come out when the dimple-filled design of the Nimbus 6 Round Multi-Light Pendant from Shakuff comes on. The pendant inspires like the soft, rolling silhouette of a white nimbus cloud. An ultra-fine suspension gives the glass elements an airy quality like a plump cloud sweeping across a blue sky. To create the shades, glass artisans blow them by hand then leave gentle dimple impressions on their surface while still hot. The result is an artful and organic silhouette you can admire both day and night. Like the suns rays diffusing through the clouds, bulbs inside filter through the glass to give your room a clean, relaxing glow. Established by jewelry-maker-turned-designer Joseph Sidof, ShakÃºff lighting creates stunning handblown glass fixtures inspired by Murano, Italy. Focused on artistry, quality and collaboration, ShakÃºff offers custom lighting for commercial and residential spaces. Shape: Round. Color: Clear. Finish: Brass