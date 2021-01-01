Cisco™ NIM-2FXO= 2-Port Network Interface Module for 4451-X Integrated Services Router

Advertisement
The Cisco™ NIM-2FXO= 2-Port network interface module is suitable for use with 4451-X integrated services router. It features two FXO network interfaces for ensuring enhanced connectivity and convenient usage..Interfaces/ports: Two FXO Network.Compatible with 4451-X integrated services router.Interface module offers call detail record CDR information.Weight: 0.42 lbs..2-port network interface module supports both ground start and loop start modes and provides call detail record CDR information.