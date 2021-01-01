From besa lighting
Besa Lighting NILES10AOC Niles Single Light 9-1/2" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Besa Lighting NILES10AOC Niles Single Light 9-1/2" Wide Semi Flush Ceiling Fixture FeaturesInstalls directly to a 4" octagonal junction box with up to 1" offsetIncludes amber bubble glass outer shade and opal inner shadeRequires (1) 60 watt Medium (E26) bulbCapable of being dimmed UL and CUL rated for damp locationsMeets California Title 24 energy standardsDimensionsHeight: 10"Width: 9-1/2"Shade Height: 9"Shade Width: 9-1/2"Shade Depth: 9-1/2"Canopy Height: 1"Canopy Width: 5-1/2"Canopy Depth: 5-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Shape: T10Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 60 wattsWattage: 60 wattsVoltage: 120 volts Semi-Flush Satin Nickel