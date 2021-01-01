Niles 5 Piece L-Shape Computer Desk Office Sets with Hutch

Bring a slice of cottage comfort into your home office with this 4-piece office set! Crafted from engineered wood, this neutral set includes a desk with hutch, bookshelf, and cabinet, perfect for outfitting your home office in style. Whether you want a space to work on DIY projects or you run your business from home, there's plenty of storage for important files, ribbons, stationery, and more. This set arrives backed by a six-year warranty from the manufacturer. Assembly is required. Color: Antique Black