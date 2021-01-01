Nile Dessert Fork

Bon Chef's flatware is designed for commercial use, heavy 18/8 stainless steel. Handling instructions: Do not soak in water with other metal objects. Carefully clean after use. Wash in hot water with non-abrasive non-corrosive cleaning agent. Rinse in water of at least 180 degrees. A wetting agent or water softener may be required if using water with high mineral content. Avoid prolonged contact with acid substances (ex. lemon/vinegar). Avoid using cleaning solutions containing ammonia or lemon. Avoid using any form of chlorine bleach which will discolor stainless steel. Dry immediately.