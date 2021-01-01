From nikon inc
Nikon Z50 Mirrorless Camera with Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR Lens - With Flash Kit
Advertisement
Small but mighty, simple but powerful-a Z series camera for creating amazing online stories Professional looking stills, 4K Ultra HD videos, slow motion, time-lapse and more Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled, plus in-camera video editing Beautifully designed with a comfortable grip, flip-down touchscreen LCD, smart button layout, extended Electronic Viewfinder and travel-proof ruggedness The 16-50mm lens kit pairs the small but mighty Z 50 with the smallest Nikon DX lens ever