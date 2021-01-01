Nikon AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8E FL ED VR Lens USA w/Free Accessory Bundle

Fluorite and High Refractive Index (HRI) lens elements, as well as a magnesium-alloy parts ensure superior agility with a lighter weight compared to the AF-S NIKKOR 70-200mm f/2.8G ED VR II Anti-dust and waterdrop-resistant structure with which all moving parts of the lens barrel are sealed against dust and water droplets Highly durable fluorine coat effectively repels dust, water droplets, grease, and dirt, and has superior anti-reflection characteristics that contribute to the capture of clear images Consistently superior resolution, all the way to the edges of the frame, throughout the entire zoom range Nano Crystal Coat adopted for its superior anti-reflection effects and effective reduction of ghost and flare for sharp, clear images