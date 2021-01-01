'Nikko Sculpture' Framed Photographic Print

Features:Museum quality digital reproductionPremium wood frameArchival mat and matte paperReady to hangFrame: Tribeca black smallAcrylic glazingMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Archival mat and matte paperColor: Gray/BlackNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: NAXART StudioStyle: RusticSize (Size: 22" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): Small 18"-24"Size (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): Medium 25"-32"Size (Size: 38" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): Large 33"-40"Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Buildings & CityscapesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Acrylic PaintingGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Nikko SculptureEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: IndustrialDS Secondary Product Style: Classic IndustrialTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:Dimensions:Matting: 2"Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 22Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 38" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 38Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 22" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 18Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 38" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 22" H x 18" W x 1.5" D, 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D, 38" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: 1.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 22" H x 18" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 30" H x 24" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 38" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 7Assembly:Warranty: Size: 22" H x 18" W x 1.5" D