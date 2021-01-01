From harper lane
Harper Lane Nikki 3-piece Quilt set Multi King
Advertisement
Accentuate your bedroom with this Harper Lane 3-piece Quilt Set. Featuring a classic design, reversing to a print, with a timeless quilt stitch. The 3-piece quilt set includes: (One) 1 quilt, and (Two) 2 Shams. Features: Material: Brushed Microfiber Filling: 100-percent polyester Includes one quilt, and two shams. One sham in Twin size Machine washable Queen Dimensions: Comforter: 86 inches wide x 86 inches long 2 Standard Shams: 20 inches wide x 26 inches long King Dimensions: Quilt: 102 inches wide x 86 inches long 2 King Shams: 20 inches wide x 36 inches long