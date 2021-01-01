Nikita P-Tex Anti-Microbial Placemat

Features:This mat provides floor protection and peace of mind for pet owners. For use under pet beds, feeding bowl or dish and litter trays. These extremely durable mats protect your hard floor from damage, general wear and tear, and spillages. Smooth backing for hard floor applications. Tested in accordance with the International ISO22196 standard. For indoor use only, not suitable for outside kennel use.Protects hard floors from wear and tear, scratches and spillages while providing anti-microbial protection at the mat surface.Excellent for use under a litter tray, pet beds, food and water bowls as a placemat, with a range of sizes available.The anti-microbial active formula protects the product surface from microbial deterioration 24/7.Free of tin, lead, cadmium and chemical content banned from child-related products100% free of harmful DIDP Phthalate content for improved air quality over conventional PVC products. Free of tin, lead, cadmium and chemical content banned from child-related productsSmooth Back for use on Hard FloorDue to the manufacturing process this product has a +/- 5% size tolerance.Product Type: PlacematColor: ClearAnimal: Cat;DogMaterial: PlasticMaterial Details: PVCPieces Included: BPA Free: NoAnti-Skid: NoDishwasher Safe: NoPortable: YesNumber of Bowls: 1Outdoor Use: NoProduct Care: Clean using warm soapy water only.Country of Origin: United KingdomCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Made in the UKSpefications:Canada Product Restriction: YesReason for Restriction: LogisticsCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: EPP Compliant: Blauer Engel: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: YesTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): 0.25Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: NoDimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 0.08Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 48" x 36"): 48Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 53" x 45"): 53Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 60" x 48"): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 48" x 36"): 36Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 53" x 45"): 45Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 60" x 48"): 48Overall Product Weight (Size: 48" x 36"): 5.55Overall Product Weight (Size: 53" x 45"): 8Overall Product Weight (Size: 60" x 48"): 9.7Capacity: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: NoAdditional Tools Required: Installation Required: NoAdditional Parts Required: NoWarranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: LifetimeFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Size: 53" x 45"