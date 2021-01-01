From safavieh
Safavieh Nikita Set of 2 Navy Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Bar Stool Rubber in Blue | BST6302B-SET2
Advertisement
Take home entertaining to the next level with this Nikita Bar Stool. Elegant and tasteful, its navy linen and chrome nail head trim instantly update any dining area or bar. The metal ring on Nikita’s back adds unique visual intrigue. Sold in sets of two. Safavieh Nikita Set of 2 Navy Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Upholstered Bar Stool Rubber in Blue | BST6302B-SET2