Set of 2 Nightstand with Storage Drawer, Modern Solid Wood End Bedside Table for Home Living Room Bedroom, White
Description: This exceptional bedside table is contemporary and open design, the white finish looks neat and tidy. Wood construction, durable and sturdy. It will enable the nightstand to serve longer time. Easy-glide drawer with pull for storage. Light weight design, it is convenient and easy for you to move it in your bedroom. Features: Solid wood leg Modern and Simple design Easy to install Drawer removable Solid wood leg support - solid Bring a drawer -(round handle) Specifications: Number of drawer: 1 Material: Triamine board + solid wood Color?White Weight: 13 LBS Leg length: 16" Sheet thickness?0.5" Product size: 16" x 12" x 25" Package includes: 2x Beside table 1 x Screw fittings 1 x Instruction