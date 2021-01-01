Nightstand, Walnut

Features:Give everything you need a place when you get ready for bed with the Ameriwood Home Cresthaven Nightstand.The beautiful dark brown woodgrain finish on the laminated MDF and particleboard adds a classic look that matches any style. Finished on all 4 sides for versatile placement options. Pewter drawer pull adds a rustic touch.Features geometric drawer front.Two (2) smooth-gliding drawers.Ships in one (1) box and requires assembly.Color: WalnutFrame Material: Solid WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: Frame Wood Species: Top Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Top Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 2Locking: Soft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesFelt Lined Drawers: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Ball Bearing GlidesDovetail Joints: Doors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: NoNumber of Shelves: Open Shelf/Base: Adjustable Shelves: Upholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: MetalRemovable Handle: NoBachelors Chest: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Cable Management: NoEU Energy Efficiency Class: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseFloating Shelf: NoIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoMain Wood Joinery Method: Kiln-Dried Wood: Built-in Outlets: NoSet: NoLicensed Product: NoSpefications:Remanufactured/Refurbished: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 1A Certified: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): CARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: NoEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: Reclaimed Wood: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): SOFFA Compliant: Greenguard Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 25.5Overall Width - Side to Side: 17.5Overall Depth - Front to Back: 28Overall Product Weight: 51Legs: YesLeg Height - Top to Bottom: Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: NoDistance Between Shelves: Shelf Width - Side to Side: Shelf Depth - Front to Back: Shelf Weight Capacity: Assemb