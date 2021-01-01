From everly quinn
Nightstand In Leather PU With Gold Stain Steel Base
Whether sidled up to your sofa or accenting the master bed, give your furniture an on-trend modern sidekick with a nightstand like this one. This piece features a single drawer perfect for stashing everything from before-bed essentials to living room clutter. Its iron frame adds to its stability, strength, and durability proving this end table was crafted using high-quality PU leather materials and was built for longevity. Color: Orange