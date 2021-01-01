Nightstand Bedside Table End Table 3 Drawer With Lock Cabinet

Description: Keep your personal items organized and out of sight at your bedside with this elegant and practical nightstand. The bedside nightstand features modern design with massive lines that will blend with any bedroom décor or furniture. The nightstand features 3 deep drawers which make it convenient for storing books, glassess or any type of personal items you may need next to you in your bedroom. 3 drawers with lock to protect your privacy. Some items can also be placed on the top of the cabinet to help your room look neater. Color: White