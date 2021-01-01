Night Windows is a remarkable oil painting with exceptional use of color, detail and brush strokes. The original was created in 1928. This oil painting is filled with silence, as you are a viewer looking in on a woman alone in a room. This is a beautiful piece that will be contemplated and admired in your home by all who visit. Hopper received many honors in his lifetime for his exceptional use of color, detail, and subject matter. His classic works capture the authenticity of urban and rural American life with emotions and beauty that have placed them among the lasting and popular images of the American 20th century landscape. Make this painting a part of your home collection. Frame Description: New Age Black Frame La Pastiche Night windows Framed 24.75-in H x 28.75-in W Cityscape Painting on Canvas | 688576100593