From official nursing is love designs
Official Nursing is Love Designs Night Shift Funny Keeping Em Alive Nursing Shirt Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor
Advertisement
Night Shift Nurse keeping em alive til 7:05 tshirt. Classic, distressed, vintage t-shirt for nurses of Anesthesiologist, Radiology, Optometry, Ortho Neurology Plastics or Cardiology student, technician STAT, Vet tech Doctors, Surgeons or Surgical crew. Funny nursing shirt to wear when you are NOT on call. Registered Nurse, Clinical Nurses and Nurse practitioners will love it. The ER trauma nurses RN, LPN, CNA, home care can wear with leggings, tights, scrubs and at Christmas! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only