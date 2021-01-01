From nassco inc
Night Lights for Boys Star and Moon Starlight Projector Bedside Lamp for Baby Room Kids Bedroom Decorations Birthday Gifts for Boys Blue
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Starlight projector Night light bedside lamp with 4 LED beads of warm light, blue light, green light, red light. They are match with 3 Push-Button (A B C). High power LED beads are bright, can project up to 6 ft. MODES: 9 different combinations of warm, red, green and blue light. It can offer you different color of star light. POWER: 4 x AAA Batteries could support the projector lamp, or USB cable connect to the electric. USAGE: 3 buttons located on the front which labeled A, B and C. A - warm light mode button, can turn the yellow light on and off, B - cycles through color options C - turns on and off the rotating motion option. There are 4 color options, warm light, blue, red and green. You can choose to have one color or multiple colors at one time. Chinese & English Instruction Manual in the Box. ROTATION: It has a tiny motor to rotate the projector film cover. The stars and moon will move slowly.